Ellen Pompeo To Produce New Series Based On ‘Paradise’ Book Trilogy

Ellen Pompeo is putting on her producer’s hat.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star is teaming up with ABC for a limited series based on the Paradise trilogy of novels by Elin Hilderbrand.

As producer, Pompeo has tapped former “Mad Men” writers Andre and Maria Jacquemetton to adapt the books for television.

The series centres upon Irene Steele, a woman whose husband’s shocking death reveals that he’d been living a secret double life with a second family on the Caribbean Island of St. John.

Along with the new series, Pompeo is also an executive producer on “Grey’s Anatomy” and its spinoff “Station 19”.