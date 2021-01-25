Mandy Moore Shares Pics Of Stuffed Replica Of Late Dog

Mandy Moore will remember her late dog Joni forever.

Just months after the “This Is Us” actress, 36, announced the death of her beloved pup, Moore shared photos on Instagram of a toy dog from Cuddle Clones, which is a perfect replica of Joni.

The stuffed animal was a gift from husband Taylor Goldsmith. The pair are currently expecting their first child.

“This was by far my [favourite] gift over the holidays – something that Taylor Goldsmith had made,” she captioned the throwback photos.

In November, Moore detailed the heartbreaking loss of Joni.

“Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl. Yes, she was almost 13,” she captioned a series of her favourite photos of her four-legged companion. “To know her, was to love her. She never met a stranger. She was waaaaay more human (or muppet) than dog.”

Moore rescued Joni back in 2008.