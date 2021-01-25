‘Queen Sugar’ Deals With The Pandemic And Black Lives Matter In Season 5 Trailer

“You gotta bring some beauty into this ugly world.”

On Monday, Ava DuVernay shared the trailer for season 5 of “Queen Sugar”, premiering February 16.

“We’ve been through more storms that most will ever see. But we still here.” xo pic.twitter.com/KHWhF5fLrD — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 25, 2021

The new season of the OWN drama won’t be shying away from the events of the past year, with the Bordelon family and the community of St. Josephine confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and more.

According to TV Line, following the pandemic shutdown, DuVernay, showrunner Anthony Sparks, and supervising producer Norman Vance decided to revamp season 5 to reflect the tumultuous year and how recent events have affected communities of colour.