Dakota Johnson And Drew Barrymore Bond Over Their Unconventional Upbringing

Dakota Johnson is bonding with Drew Barrymore on the latest episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“We both grew up in this sort of bohemian, unorthodox, spend months at a time in foreign lands,” Barrymore says to Johnson. Barrymore’s life as a child actress is well-documented while Johnson grew up with acting parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

Describing it as a “wild way to grow up,” Johnson says that kind of early life “makes you really adaptable, kind of a very malleable person and you can be anywhere.”

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Surprises James Corden As She Reveals She Has Double-Digit Tattoos: ‘You’re In The Fiend Zone’

“I mean, that’s why you are amazing on your show is that you can talk to anybody about anything,” Johnson says, finding a kindred spirit in Barrymore. “You have this ability to open your awareness, your heart and mind to people no matter who they are, where they are from, or what they do. That’s probably the greatest gift that your upbringing gave you.”

Adds Barrymore, “I think the word adaptable is one of the most underrated words because it really is, it leads to a much better life for you and everyone around you.”

Johnson agrees, saying she believes she is “adaptable” unless “you put some kind of standardized tests in front of me.”

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Admits She Told A Lie During Viral ‘Architectural Digest’ Tour

“I’m adaptable but not in that situation because I jumped from school to school and I was homeschooled and I struggled so much with homework and all the things you’re supposed to learn when you are consistently in one place and I was living in Spain and Budapest, and, like, Cincinnati and it was all over the map but it made me love people and love being places,” she continues. “And, no matter where I am I feel like I am pretty much good. I’m fine.”

As Barrymore observes the “Our Friend” actress has worked “very hard” on herself and embraced therapy.

RELATED: Ralph Macchio Reveals He And Drew Barrymore First Met During Auditions For ‘E.T.’

“I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by people who have encouraged me to go deeper into myself,” Johnson says. “Even during quarantine, I got really into doing online psychology courses because I never went to college because I wasn’t going to get into college, but I did these amazing courses. I’ll probably be in therapy for the rest of my life. You never finish learning about being a human.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global.

Watch more from their chat below.