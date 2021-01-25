AFI Awards Honours 2020 Film & TV Winners, Including ‘Hamilton’, ‘Bridgerton’, ‘The Mandalorian’

The American Film Institute (AFI) has released its list of the movies and TV shows of the year.

Each year, the AFI recognizes 10 movies and 10 series that it deems “culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements” in the arts, as decided by a designated jury. This year’s jury includes Cynthia Erivo, director Rian Johnson, Debbie Allen, Marlee Matlin, director Lulu Wang, Wes Studi, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, and “Veep” writer David Mandel, along with film and TV critics and historians, including Leonard Maltin.

The 10 2020 AFI Award film recipients are “Da 5 Bloods”, “Mank”, “Nomadland”, “Judas And The Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “One Night In Miami”, “Soul”, “Sound Of Metal”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, and “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”.

In the TV category, the following series are recognized: “Bridgerton”, “Ted Lasso”, “Better Call Saul”, “The Crown”, “The Good Lord Bird”, “The Mandalorian”, “Lovecraft Country”, “Unorthodox”, “Mrs. America”, and “The Queen’s Gambit”.

This year, the AFI also recognizes Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” with the AFI Special Award, “designated for a work of excellence outside the Institute’s criteria for American film and television.”

“For 20 years, AFI Awards has been a moment to gather artists in one room with a singular goal – to create community over competition,” Bob Gazzale, AFI president & CEO, said in a statement.