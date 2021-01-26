Lindsay Lohan Asked That Video Of Her Encouraging A Fan To Come Out To Her Parents Be Taken Down

Lindsay Lohan helped a fan come out to her parents, but apparently wasn’t expecting her message to go viral.

In a post on Sunday, TikTok user Alana shared that she had reached out to the “Mean Girls” star to help reveal the news to her parents.

“I asked Lindsay Lohan to come out to my parents for me in a Cameo and she did make the video,” Alana said. “It’s not what I expected at all.”

“Hi Alana, it’s Lindsay Lohan,” Lohan said. “I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you and I think you should do it yourself.”

The actress continued, “I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength and it’s important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand.”

Finally, Lohan added, “All the love in the world and strength and support. God bless you. Stay true to yourself. You’re truly beautiful and godspeed.”

In a subsequent interview with Variety, Alana revealed that after her post went viral she received a message from the Lindsay Lohan Cameo account asking her to remove the vide. A screenshot read, “Hi! Just wanted to ask if you could take the cameo down because it was private for your use only.”

While a rep for Lohan didn’t respond to Variety‘s request for comment, a Cameo rep said that Alana doesn’t have to take it down. “The user has a license to share the unedited video,” the rep confirmed.

According to Alana, Lohan’s Cameo came with an attached message telling her that Lohan would happily redo the message if she wasn’t happy with it.

“I ended up like messaging her and telling her, ‘No, thank you. This was amazing. I’m definitely inspired.’”

As for why she decided to share Lohan’s Cameo publicly, Alana’s motivation was to inspire others in similar situations.

“My initial reaction was, ‘I know there are so many people out there who need to hear this message, who are also struggling whether or not to come out — whether or not to be true to themselves.’ I didn’t think it was gonna blow up — whoever saw it, that was enough for me,” she said.