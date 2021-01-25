Lindsay Lohan Encourages Fan To Come Out To Her Parents

Lindsay Lohan is helping a fan come out.

In a post on Sunday, TikTok user Alana shared that she had reached out to the “Mean Girls” star to help reveal the news to her parents.

“I asked Lindsay Lohan to come out to my parents for me in a Cameo and she did make the video,” Alana said. “It’s not what I expected at all.”

“Hi Alana, it’s Lindsay Lohan,” Lohan said. “I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you and I think you should do it yourself.”

The actress continued, “I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength and it’s important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand.”

Finally, Lohan added, “All the love in the world and strength and support. God bless you. Stay true to yourself. You’re truly beautiful and godspeed.”

Alana has yet to share an update but the post quickly went viral, with over 70,000 likes.