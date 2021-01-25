Priyanka Chopra Reveals Hubby Nick Jonas ‘Gave Up’ Teaching Her Piano During Quarantine

Despite adding it to her quarantine to-do list, Priyanka Chopra still cannot play the piano.

The actress, 38, joined Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote her new movie, Netflix’s “The White Tiger”, and spilled on her failure to learn the instrument.

“I heard you were going to learn piano during quarantine,” DeGeneres asks. “How did that go?”

”Oh, I did for a good two days and then I was like, ‘I can’t. I’m not co-ordinated enough to do this.’ It was hard,” Chopra laughed.

Even with her rock star husband, Chopra still failed.

“He (Jonas) was the one who was trying to teach me, and then gave up when I gave up,” she laughed.

“I’m basic when it comes to playing instruments… I’m not very musical.”

Later on, Chopra joined DeGeneres for a game of “Truth Or Drink”, which prompted the actress to belt out a Celine Dion tune.

Chopra, Dion, and “Outlander” star Sam Heughan are about to share the screen in the upcoming romantic comedy, tentatively titled “Text For You”.