Tom Brady’s Father Reveals He Was Hospitalized With COVID-19 Last Year

Tom Brady’s family had a serious health scare in 2020.

On Monday, the football star’s father Tom Brady Sr. revealed that he and his wife both came down with COVID-19 at the start of the NFL season last fall.

“I was in the hospital with COVID for almost 3 weeks and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time,” Brady Sr. said on ESPN’s “Greeny” radio show.

“We didn’t even see the first 2 games of the year,” he continued. “First 2 games I’ve ever missed in his career because I was sick as a dog and my wife was sick as a dog.”

He added, “It was a matter of life and death just like anybody [who] goes into the hospital … serious stuff.”

Brady Sr. also assured everyone that he and wife Galynn are both now doing well.

“We’ve never missed a game [when Tom was playing] at Michigan or New England or wherever. [But] for the first 2 games [of the 2020 NFL season] when I was in the hospital, I didn’t even care if [The Bucs] were playing much less missing the game,” he said. “Now it’s in the rearview mirror. We’re healthy, we’re happy and everything is good.”