Martha Stewart Recalls The Time She ‘Sort Of’ Went On A Date With Larry King

Martha Stewart is paying tribute to the legendary Larry King by looking back on some of the precious memories they share.

The domestic lifestyle innovator posted a throwback video Monday in which she welcomed the late broadcaster as a guest on her show.

In the clip, Stewart recalls the time that she “sort of” went on a date with King.

“I have a secret to reveal: We actually went out on a dinner date. I thought it was a business date, but turned out it was sort of a dinner date,” she confesses.

The founder of Martha Stewart Living also shared an earlier post in which she mourned the loss of the TV icon.

King died on Jan. 23. He was 87.

The Peabody Award winner and Radio Hall of Famer hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for 15 years and conducted tens of thousands of interviews throughout his career.