Prince William And Kate Middleton Donate Haggis Dinner To Celebrate Burns Night

Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton took part in a video message to celebrate Burns Night.

The Celtic holiday marks Scottish poet Robert Burns’ birthday and is celebrated with a special haggis dinner–and that is just what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did.

To help the front-line workers from NHS Tayside in Dundee, Scotland, the royal couple sent them 200 meals.

“We know Burns Night is a special evening for Scots around the world—a time to come together to eat, drink and to celebrate the life and work of Robert Burns,” Prince Wiliam said in a video clip.

Kate, who looked stylish in a red tartan-printed blouse and skirt set by Emilia Wickstead, continued, Sadly this year is a little different. And for many of you working on the front line, tonight will be a very different occasion, as you work tirelessly through this pandemic to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

“We want to say a huge thank you for all of the work you are doing and the sacrifices you are making,” said William. “As a token of our appreciation, we’ve teamed up with NHS Charities Together to provide you with a haggis dinner.”

Both then concluded with “Slàinte Mhath!” a traditional toast that means “good health.”

Will and Kate have been taking part in a number of video calls to thank front-line workers and hear about their experiences.

Other members of the Royal Family also marked Burns Night, including the Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth II.

 

