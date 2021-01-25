Prince William And Kate Middleton Donate Haggis Dinner To Celebrate Burns Night

Prince William and Kate Middleton took part in a video message to celebrate Burns Night.

The Celtic holiday marks Scottish poet Robert Burns’ birthday and is celebrated with a special haggis dinner–and that is just what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did.

To help the front-line workers from NHS Tayside in Dundee, Scotland, the royal couple sent them 200 meals.

“We know Burns Night is a special evening for Scots around the world—a time to come together to eat, drink and to celebrate the life and work of Robert Burns,” Prince Wiliam said in a video clip.

Kate, who looked stylish in a red tartan-printed blouse and skirt set by Emilia Wickstead, continued, “Sadly this year is a little different. And for many of you working on the front line, tonight will be a very different occasion, as you work tirelessly through this pandemic to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

“We want to say a huge thank you for all of the work you are doing and the sacrifices you are making,” said William. “As a token of our appreciation, we’ve teamed up with NHS Charities Together to provide you with a haggis dinner.”

Both then concluded with “Slàinte Mhath!” a traditional toast that means “good health.”

Will and Kate have been taking part in a number of video calls to thank front-line workers and hear about their experiences.

Other members of the Royal Family also marked Burns Night, including the Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth II.

“Wherever I wander, wherever I rove,

The hills of the Highlands for ever I love.” – Robert Burns, 1789. Wishing all our Scottish followers a happy #BurnsNight. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Balmoral Castle, The Queen’s home in the Highlands, and the River Dee are pictured on a recent Winter’s day. pic.twitter.com/IvkjORQxMg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 25, 2021

“With Auld Lang Syne, he gave us words which have become a symbol of fellowship the world over – and never has that sense of connection been more important than now.” 🎥 During virtual celebrations with @RobertBurnsFed, The Prince recited one of Burns’ most famous poems. pic.twitter.com/nRxvbLsvoN — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) January 25, 2021