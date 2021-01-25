Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ Reworked Into Viral Sea Shanty

Nickelback’s “Rockstar” is the latest track to be given a sea shanty makeover.
The 2005 hit has been reworked into the trending genre thanks to a British band called The Lottery Winners.
RELATED: Nickelback Announces ‘All The Right Reasons’ 15th Anniversary Summer Tour
More than 1 million people have viewed the rendition since it was originally posted to TikTok on Monday, Jan. 18.
@thelotterywinners
#Nickelback but make it #seashanty #seashantytiktok #wellerman #fyp #foryoupage #impressions #impressionsguy #viral #singing #pirate
After spotting the video, Nickelback decided to collaborate with The Lottery Winners, adding their own lyrics to the cover.
RELATED: Nickelback Announces ‘All The Right Reasons’ 15th Anniversary Summer Tour
@nickelback
@thelotterywinners #nickelback #seashanty #rockstar #firstpost #fyp
The sea shanty craze has been dominating TikTok, with many chart hits such as “WAP” being transformed into the sailing style.
RELATED: Google Enlists Nickelback And Their Song ‘Photograph’ For Google Photos Commercial
Meanwhile, the 19th-century sea shanty “Soon May The Wellerman Come” recently landed in the U.K. Top 10.