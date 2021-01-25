Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ Reworked Into Viral Sea Shanty

By Sarah Curran.

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Nickelback’s “Rockstar” is the latest track to be given a sea shanty makeover.

The 2005 hit has been reworked into the trending genre thanks to a British band called The Lottery Winners. 

More than 1 million people have viewed the rendition since it was originally posted to TikTok on Monday, Jan. 18. 

@thelotterywinners

#Nickelback but make it #seashanty #seashantytiktok #wellerman #fyp #foryoupage #impressions #impressionsguy #viral #singing #pirate

♬ original sound – LotteryWinners

After spotting the video, Nickelback decided to collaborate with The Lottery Winners, adding their own lyrics to the cover.

@nickelback

@thelotterywinners #nickelback #seashanty #rockstar #firstpost #fyp

♬ Rockstar Sea Shanty – nickelback

 

The sea shanty craze has been dominating TikTok, with many chart hits such as “WAP” being transformed into the sailing style. 

Meanwhile, the 19th-century sea shanty “Soon May The Wellerman Come” recently landed in the U.K. Top 10.

