Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ Reworked Into Viral Sea Shanty

Nickelback’s “Rockstar” is the latest track to be given a sea shanty makeover.

The 2005 hit has been reworked into the trending genre thanks to a British band called The Lottery Winners.

More than 1 million people have viewed the rendition since it was originally posted to TikTok on Monday, Jan. 18.

After spotting the video, Nickelback decided to collaborate with The Lottery Winners, adding their own lyrics to the cover.

The sea shanty craze has been dominating TikTok, with many chart hits such as “WAP” being transformed into the sailing style.

Meanwhile, the 19th-century sea shanty “Soon May The Wellerman Come” recently landed in the U.K. Top 10.