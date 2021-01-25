Leonardo DiCaprio Asks Joe Biden To ‘Confront’ The Climate Crisis

Leonardo DiCaprio is asking Joe Biden to help combat the climate crisis.

The actor signed an open letter on climate change after Biden returned the United States to the Paris Agreement after Donald Trump left in 2017.

“The time for us to confront the #ClimateCrisis is now,” DiCaprio wrote on Instagram, sharing the letter.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Was Her First Celebrity Crush

“Today, I join world leaders from business, government, labour and the environmental movement in calling on President @JoeBiden @POTUS to be the climate leader we need and that science demands,” he continued.

Part of the letter read, “The task ahead is enormous: the need to tackle the devastating global health crisis and economic crises, and the need to unite Americans in doing so, is urgent.”

Just a few of the names to sign it include Jeff Bezos, Zooey Deschanel, Jane Fonda, Questlove, Mark Ruffalo and Natalie Portman.

RELATED: Ariana Grande And Leonardo DiCaprio Among A-List Line-Up Set For ‘Don’t Look Up’

It continues, “As we recover from Covid-19 and rebuild the global economy, we must also act on climate change. In fact, these are not separate missions; they are one and the same. This is the most decisive decade in human history to confront the climate crisis.”

The letter concluded, “Our children and grandchildren must see this as the moment the world was saved.”