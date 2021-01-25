Chris Evans Recalls ‘Emotional’ Reaction To Watching That ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ending

Chris Evans still gets emotional over his “Avengers” ending.

The actor, 39, penned an essay for Empire magazine where he opened up about saying an “emotional” goodbye to the hit Marvel franchise and his iconic character of Captain America.

In the piece, Evans revealed that the first time he saw it was at the film’s premiere, explaining he “wanted to experience this final film the same way an audience would.”

“When Cap lifts Mjölnir, our theatre went absolutely berserk.”

He continued, “Even though I knew the moment was coming, I still got emotional. In the following weeks, friends and family would send more clips from theatres around the world losing their collective s**t at this moment.”

And now, two years after the film’s premiere, Evans is so grateful for his time as Captian America.

“Seeing those reactions and knowing that I was lucky enough to be a part of those memories for those people, made me feel a sense of pride and gratitude that I’ll never be able to properly express,” he said. “In those moments, I’m not an actor, or even an adult; I’m a little kid again, completely captivated by the power and magic that movies can wield.”

Earlier this month it was reported Evans would reprise his role as Captain America, casting news that was “news to me” Evans later said.

