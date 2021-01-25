Jeff Lewis Reveals Fresh Split From Scott Anderson During SiriusXM Show

Jeff Lewis and Scott Anderson have called time on their relationship, once again.

Lewis discussed details of the split during his daily SiriusXM show on Monday.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Sends Bottle Of Dom Pérignon As Peace Offering To Neighbour Jeff Lewis Who Accepts The Apology

The radio host revealed how Anderson sat him down to talk about how he could no longer commit to the relationship, saying things like, “You work too much, you never go on vacation, your house is so busy it’s like communal living.”

Anderson allegedly complained about how Lewis’ life is “too big”, claiming that their relationship was unsustainable.

RELATED: ‘Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis Recovering From Surgery To Correct Spinal Cord Disease

“I’m so exhausted just from dealing with my own stuff that I was like, ‘OK, I understand,'” said Lewis, before admitting that he doesn’t “have the energy to fight for it.”

The couple last split back in October.

“This is the fourth time that this has happened and I can almost plan it to the calendar,” he added.

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Talks About The ‘Traumatic Experience’ Of Firing Assistant And Splitting With Boyfriend In The Same Week

Lewis acknowledged that he was “mad for like 48 hours,” but now feels sorry for Anderson, who he suspects might be struggling with his mental health.

Jeff Lewis hosts “Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy daily at 12:00 p.m. ET.