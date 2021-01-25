Justin Timberlake And Dax Shepard Both Worry How Fame Will Affect Their Kids

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are trying to find the balance between raising their kids in private, while leading lives as celebrities.

The award-winning singer sat down with Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast and spoke about his and Biel’s sons Silas, 5, and Phineas, born in 2020.

“I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private but we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible,” Timberlake said. “And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

One of his biggest worries is that his kids won’t be able to form real friendships because of their parents’ fame.

Shepard, who shares daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 7, with Kristen Bell, agreed.

“I have that great fear that kids are going to hang out with them solely because of that or resent them because of that,” Shepard said.

The stars both instruct their respective kids not to tell their friends that one of their parents was behind their favourite character. Bell voiced Princess Anna in “Frozen” and Timberlake played Branch on “Trolls”.

Shepard recalled, “I know you’re proud and you should be able to say that, but I’m just warning you, that’ll probably make other kids jealous and they won’t know how to handle that feeling.”

“Yeah, we have this same thing where, like, the kids at school with my five-year-old are like, ‘Your dad is Branch,'” Timberlake added. “For guys like us, you know, the hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we got really fun jobs, but it’s not who we are.”