Swizz Beatz Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message With Wife Alicia Keys: ‘Your Music Saved So Many People’

Swizz Beatz is celebrating Alicia Keys on her 40th birthday.

The rapper and record producer paid a loving tribute to his wife of 10 years.

The video clip shows the Grammy winner dancing to “La Bamba” during a tropical birthday getaway.

“I thank your Mom & Dad for bringing you to this earth to make magic. I love the way you love me and love all of our 5 kids,” he wrote as part of his heartfelt message. “Your music saved so many people with love. Your charity efforts saved millions. You never talk about any of your achievements but I will.”

Keys also shared some photos and videos of the celebrations.

The “No One” singer was joined by family and friends at a beachside dinner, which was followed by a fireworks display.

Keys noted that all attendees had tested negative for COVID-19.