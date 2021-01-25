Amazon Prime Video Shares First Look At Upcoming Drama ‘It’s A Sin’

“It’s A Sin” is coming to Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming giant dropped a new promo for the highly anticipated British show ahead of its premiere, sharing a look at “a group of friends across a decade as they experience the joys and heartbreaks of young adulthood during the AIDS pandemic” in the 1980s.

The series originally aired in the U.K.

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

“It’s A Sin” was written and executive-produced by the Emmy-nominated writer Russell T. Davies (“Queer As Folk”, “Years And Years”, “A Very English Scandal”). Nicola Shindler (“Happy Valley,” “The Stranger”) also serves as an executive producer.

Neil Patrick Harris, Olly Alexander, Callum Scott Howells, Lydia West, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, and more will star.

“It’s A Sin” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video Canada on Feb. 19.