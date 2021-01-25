Demi Lovato To Star In Diet-Related Comedy ‘Hungry’

Demi Lovato is heading back to TV in a new comedy.

“Hungry” is a scripted comedy that “follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better,” as per Deadline.

The show is being written and executive-produced by “Will & Grace” creator Suzanne Martin. Lovato guest-starred on the revival of the show as Jenny, Will’s surrogate.

Lovato is no stranger to television, having had her big break on Disney’s “Camp Rock”. Other shows she has appeared on include “Sonny with a Chance” and “Glee” as herself.

“Hungry” has already had a pilot commitment from NBC.

Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and SB Projects’ Scooter Braun, James Shin, and Scott Manson will executive-produce alongside Martin and Lovato.