Brandon Thomas Lee Threatens Intruder With Golf Club After Alleged Break-In

Brandon Thomas Lee was forced to defend himself with a golf club after an intruder allegedly broke into his Malibu home.

The 24-year-old son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee took to Instagram to share footage of the aftermath Monday.

In the video Lee holds a seven-iron golf club while yelling at the man whom he claims broke into his home.

“If you ever come into my f***ing house again, I will beat your f***ing skull in,” he shouts.

“Dude, I thought you were the lawyer that I know,” replies the alleged intruder.

“Who the f***? Do I look like a f***ing lawyer? Get the f*** out of here!” blasts Lee, before the man finally gets into his van and leaves.

Lee recently appeared on MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings”. The actor has also starred in films such as “Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”.