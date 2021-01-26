Hannah Brown Spotted Out With Model Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown has found love.

The former “Bachelorette” was spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday with model Adam Woolard.

Photographs showed the two holding hands and then smiling from ear to ear as they walked down Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach.

Brown’s “Bachelorette” run finished with her getting engaged to Jed Wyatt, but she broke things off after learning he had a girlfriend while competing. She was briefly linked to runner-up Tyler Cameron after that but has been mostly single.

In November, Brown revealed on her YouTube channel that she is dating again.

“I’m just putting myself out there. I’m like, ‘This is the time to have some good old masked fun,” she said at the time. “There’s no pressure for anything because of the world that we live in right now. I mean, I’m not going to start just macking on you. I don’t know you. So, it just kind of gives that good boundary that I’m in full support of in this time in my life.”

In December, Brown did tease a mystery man when a fan asked to show a picture of “your last date.” She responded by putting a giant emoji face over the man. If that was Woolard remains to be seen.

Brown has previously spoken out about what type of man she is looking for, saying, “‘I want a man, not a boy who just has their crap together, can be a rock and be, like, super supportive of me. But also, right now, it doesn’t really matter. I just want a cute guy to hang out with and take me on a date. It’s expensive out here.”