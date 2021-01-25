Christa B. Allen Comments On Being Left Out Of ‘Revenge’ Reunion

The cast of “Revenge” are reuniting for a virtual hangout but one cast member is being left out.

Tixr is hosting the event that allows fans to spend online time with Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman, Nick Wechsler and Barry Sloane. People can even book a 1-on-1 hangout with Bowman, Wechsler or Sloane or play video games with select cast members.

RELATED: ’13 Going On 30′ Star Christa B. Allen Recreates Jennifer Garner’s Film Look And It’s Identical

Other options included signed autographs and personalized video messages.

Allen, who played Charlotte Grayson on the hit show, turned to Instagram to address not being part of the reunion.

“I’m getting a lot of DMs about the ‘Revenge’ virtual reunion happening on February 6th. of course I would’ve loved to be there with you all, but as per usual I was not invited,” she wrote, alongside a picture of VanCamp and co-star Ashley Madekwe.

She continued, “If the entry fee for this reunion is a bit much during these tough times, feel free to come hang out with me on TikTok live the same time, same day for free.”

RELATED: Josh Bowman Takes Over His Wife Emily VanCamp’s Instagram Account To Share His #TeabagChallenge Attempt

Madeleine Stowe, who played Charlotte’s mom on the show, commented, “You’re such a smart woman. I’ll have to get a Tik Tok just to watch you live.😘😘😘😘”.

ET Canada has reached out to Tixr for comment.