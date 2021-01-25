Billy Crystal Shares New Update On New ‘Monsters At Work’ Disney+ Series

Billy Crystal is sharing some exciting news about the new “Monsters at Work” series.

The animated project, which is a continuation of “Monsters, Inc.”, is slated for streaming on Disney+.

Crystal took the opportunity to update fans on the forthcoming series during a new interview with Collider.

“The show, time-wise, starts six months after ‘Monsters, Inc.’ ended. So now, we’re on the Laugh Floor,” he explained. “We’ve created all of the new, young, great characters with some great voice actors, and John and I are reprising our parts.”

The actor confirmed that he will be reprising his role as Mike, while John Goodman will be returning to voice the character of Sulley.

“It’s [been] 20 years [since the release of ‘Monsters, Inc.’] and that movie looked amazing 20 years ago. It’s coming up to the 20th anniversary…It’s fantastic looking, it’s hilarious, and we’re having a lot of fun doing it,” he continued.

The 72-year-old comedian also revealed how the pandemic halted work on the project.

“Yeah, we’ve done a bunch [of episodes]. We’ve been on a break because of the pandemic. But some I was able to do at home and some I was able to do in a very deserted studio out in Burbank,” he went on. “To be the only one on the lot was a little weird. But yeah, we’re progressing. I don’t know when they’re gonna start [being released] but I promise you they’re really good.”

“Monsters at Work” was first announced by Disney+ back in 2017.

According to the official synopsis, the series will take place “six months after the events of the original movie. The power plant at its centre now harvests the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis. Tylor Tuskmon, an eager and talented mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team dreams of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley.”