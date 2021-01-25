‘American Idol’ Stars Gabby Barrett And Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Adorable Name

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner have become parents for the first time.

The former “American Idol” contestants revealed the news on Instagram on Monday.

Their baby girl, named Baylah May Foehner, was born on Jan. 18.

The singers met as contestants on “Idol” in 2018. They got engaged in March 2019, and married the following October.

Barrett, 20, and Foehner, 24, confirmed their pregnancy on Instagram back in August.

The couple spent lockdown at their home in Nashville and with Foehner’s family in Texas. Barrett said she thought the time together has strengthened their marriage.

“Quarantine has been really good for us on a personal level and for our marriage,” she said, speaking with ET. “Being able to take time together to slow down and soak in everything that’s happened over the last year or two has been wonderful. I’m grateful every day that he’s my partner in life.”