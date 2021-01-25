Dax Shepard Reveals Why He Didn’t Want To Go Public About His Relapse

Dax Shepard wants people to know why he struggled to share his relapse battle publicly.

The “Top Gear America” host joined “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via video chat on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake And Dax Shepard Both Worry How Fame Will Affect Their Kids

In September, Shepard revealed that he had relapsed following 16 years of sobriety.

But speaking to DeGeneres, the actor explained why he initially wanted to keep his struggle away from the public.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Praises Dax Shepard’s ‘Commitment To Growth’ In Loving Birthday Post

“I had all kinds of bizarre fears like, you know, I have sponsors on my show. Is that something that could cost me money financially?” he began.

The “Chips” star then revealed the one thing that he was really afraid to lose.

“I get so much esteem out of being someone who is vocally sober and I have people who write me on month one or on week two and I love that. That’s my favourite thing about being in public. So I was just terrified that I would lose that. I really cherish that,” he conceded.

RELATED: Dax Shepard Says Unconditional Love From Kristen Bell ‘Saved My Life’ After Rehab

Shepard also shared what his friend said to make him change his mind.

“You know, if your real goal is to help people, it’s not very helpful that you’re 16 years sober and married to Kristen Bell. That doesn’t help a ton of people,” recalled the 46-year-old, repeating the wise words of his close companion. “The fact that you just fell, that’s the actual value, that’s the thing you can do that’s helpful.”

Shepard added, “So when it was framed that way to me, it got a lot easier.”

He then joked, “If you can exit quarantine alive and married, my hats off to everyone!”