Celine Dion Celebrates René-Charles’ 20th Birthday

Celine Dion is celebrating her eldest child’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

On Monday, she shared a picture of herself and René-Charles, who she shares with her late husband René Angélil.

Writing in both English and French, the icon said, “Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time… my dream came true, and you changed our lives forever!”

She added, “It’s hard to believe that two decades have already passed. You carry the colour of the sky in your eyes and that same blue is the colour of our love. Go out there and embrace life, and remember to never stop believing in yourself, because I believe in you. Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much… Happy birthday, RC!”

Dion signed the post on behalf of herself and her twins Nelson and Eddy, 10.

In 2018, René-Charles made his musical debut with two rap songs. While he hasn’t released anything recently, near the end of 2020 he teased “new music on the way.”

Catch more in the video below: