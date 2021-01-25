Gordon Ramsay Devours Burger On TikTok To Spite Vegan User

epa06269856 Scottish chef Gordon Ramsay poses at the annual MIPCOM television content market in Cannes, France, 16 October 2017. The media event runs from 16 to 19 October. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Gordon Ramsay just gobbled down a hamburger on camera in order to get back at a vegan TikToker.

The celebrity chef has been involved in an ongoing feud with @ThatVeganTeacher, who has slammed Ramsay for promoting meat eating on the social media platform.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Claps Back At Haters Who Slammed His Pricey English Breakfast: ‘If You’re Worried About The Price, You Can’t F**king Afford It’

The user previously shared a song which bashed the “Hell’s Kitchen” star for “eating animals.”

Ramsay responded by posting a TikTok video which quickly went viral.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Says Wife Tana Wants To Have A Sixth Baby During Lockdown

The clip starts with him eating lettuce before he switches the green leaves for a hamburger.

Ramsay dubs @ThatVeganTeacher a “vegan donut” as he tucks into the sandwich.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Blasts TikTok Chef Who Cooks Steaks Wearing Full Belt Of Seasonings

“Beef burgers were consumed while making this TikTok,” he captioned the video, which has had over 45 million views so far.