Ioan Gruffudd’s Wife Alice Evans Says Her Husband Has Decided To ‘Leave His Family’

Actor Ioan Gruffudd and wife Alice Evans are reportedly going through a shocking split.

Late Monday night, in a now-deleted tweet, Evans revealed that her husband, the “Fantastic Four” star, had suddenly decided to end their marriage.

RELATED: Adele Reaches Divorce Settlement With Simon Konecki Nearly 2 Years After Split

“Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week,” she wrote.

“Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’,” Evans added. “I’m so sorry.”

Evans received support from fans on Twitter, with one person telling the “Vampire Diaries” actress, “I am so sorry for your pain. I know exactly how this feels.’

Another added, “I’m sorry. Hold your head high. Good things are ahead for you. Sending strength, love and light.”

RELATED: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Return To Work Following Split

Gruffudd and Evans met while filming the movie “102 Dalmatians”, tying the knot in 2007. They have two children together.

ET Canada has reached out to Gruffudd for comment.