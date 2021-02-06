Ioan Gruffudd’s Wife Alice Evans Says She ‘Weeps All Day’ After His Decision To ‘Leave His Family’

Actor Ioan Gruffudd and wife Alice Evans are reportedly going through a shocking split.

Late Monday night, in a now-deleted tweet, Evans revealed that her husband, the “Fantastic Four” star, had suddenly decided to end their marriage.

“Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week,” she wrote.

“Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’,” Evans added. “I’m so sorry.”

Evans received support from fans on Twitter, with one person telling the “Vampire Diaries” actress, “I am so sorry for your pain. I know exactly how this feels.’

Another added, “I’m sorry. Hold your head high. Good things are ahead for you. Sending strength, love and light.”

Gruffudd and Evans met while filming the movie “102 Dalmatians”, tying the knot in 2007. They have two children together.

Following the news, Gruffudd and Evans issued the following statement to ET Canada: “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Nearly two weeks later, Evans shared her heartbreak in a candid message she posted on Instagram.

“Nothing to say excerpt THANK YOU for all the loving and encouraging messages,” Evans wrote in the caption for a photo of a heart snapping in half.

“I never thought this would happen to us. I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us,” she continued.

“The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what?” she added. “I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do.! ❤️💕”