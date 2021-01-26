Vanessa Bryant Says ‘I Will Never Understand Why This Tragedy Happened’ On 1-Year Anniversary Of Kobe And Gianna Bryant’s Deaths

Vanessa Bryant marks the first anniversary of the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna, sharing a moving letter from one of the 13-year-old’s best friends.

On Jan. 26, 2020, Gigi and her dad Kobe died in a tragic helicopter crash.

Vanessa shared the letter she’d received from Gigi’s friend Aubrey Callaghan, alongside the caption: “Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you).

“Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter,” she continued.

“She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”

Aubrey wrote how she was “thinking and praying” for Vanessa constantly in the letter, adding: “My mind constantly thinks of your beautiful daughter. Her smile and attitude pushed me to be better.

“You have probably heard this, but if I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did.”

Vanessa has been sharing memories of Gigi and Kobe on social media over the past 12 months, recently admitting grief was “a messed up cluster of emotions” in an Instagram post.