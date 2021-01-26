Jimmy Fallon Cleans Up MSNBC Journalist Steve Kornacki’s ‘Incredibly Messy’ Office

Steve Kornacki’s office just got a massive makeover.

On Monday’s “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon decided to do a favour for his NBC family colleague, heading over to Kornacki’s MSNBC “incredibly messy” office to secretly clean it up.

Arriving at the office, Fallon discovered stacks of paper, books and other material strewn all over the place.

In addition, Kornacki had suits and other clothing, including a hockey jersey, all over the room, along with pre-tied neckties all over the place.

“I’m literally making your room cleaner by throwing things,” he said, after tossing a pile of clothes at a rack.

Later that day, Kornacki walked into office to discover it looking spotless and organized, along with a note on his desk.

“Dear Steve, I thought 2020 was a dumpster fire, but then I saw your office,” the note read. “Just wanted to let you know how much we appreciate you. Here’s to more fun in 2021. From, Jimmy Fallon, the Marie Kondo of late-night.”

The host added, “P.s. Learn how to tie your ties.”

Kornacki said, “Thank you, this is long overdue. It’ll probably last about a day or two, but it looks great right now.”