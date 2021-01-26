Wendy Williams Gets Real About Her ‘Year From Hell’ And Her Ex-Husband’s Cheating Scandal

Wendy Williams is reflecting on her “year from hell,” revealing how she got through it.

The “Wendy Williams Show” host appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Monday, to talk about her new Lifetime movie biopic and accompanying documentary “Wendy Williams: What a Mess”.

“This has been a year from hell in a good way. I mean, my feet were on the fire for a large portion of it. And I knew that if I just stuck to what was true to me and only I know what’s true to me, then I could come out on the other side,” Williams said.

She also addressed the break-up of her marriage to Kevin Hunter over an extramarital affair.

“We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years. I don’t regret the day of meeting him. I don’t regret putting up with him for all 25 years. And that has nothing to do with him having this baby or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage,” Williams said.

“I’ve known that Kevin is a serial cheat,” she said. “The first time I found out was while was pregnant with our son on bedrest. During that time I gave birth to him, he was in the delivery room. You’ll see that play out in the movie.”

Williams went on, “Kevin became an a** for lack of a better word. the more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became. He used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs. This girl, wasn’t the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby.”