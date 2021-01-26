Katy Perry Stuns In Dazzling Gold Gown In ‘American Idol’ Teaser Clip After Giving Birth To Daughter Daisy

“American Idol” is back and your first look at the latest season is here.

On Tuesday, ABC dropped a brand new teaser with Katy Perry looking as stunning as ever after giving birth to her daughter Daisy Dove last August.

Perry donned a dazzling gold ensemble for the clip, asking: “What do you have to lose by not going for your dreams?

“Sometimes all people need is that one person that tells them that they can and then something inside them goes ‘boom.'”

The star is joined by fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan once again for the upcoming season.

Perry’s appearance came after she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together in late summer 2020.

The “Firework” singer recently revealed the lack of sleep with a newborn had been “a challenge,” but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

She also spoke to ET back in October as she returned to work as a judge on the fourth season of “Idol”, leaving Bloom with baby Daisy.

“Daddy’s doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in,” she gushed. “I’ve seen the Bjorn on him, I’ve seen him with the bottle, I’ve seen all the pictures. It’s all good.”

“American Idol” returns on Valentine’s Day on ABC.