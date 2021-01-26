Venus Williams Talks ‘King Richard’ Movie Starring Will Smith Playing Her Dad

Venus Williams is “very excited” about a forthcoming biopic film starring Will Smith as her tennis legend dad.

“King Richard” tells the story of how Richard Williams coached Venus and sister Serena to become superstars of the game.

Venus joined in on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” through video call to talk about the new movie, which is set for release later this year.

“It’s very exciting. It’s really about my dad and how he literally changed the game and how this started. He’s a revolutionary kind of person and I love him to death,” explained the 40-year-old sporting hero.

Venus and Serena’s mom, Oracene Price, is also featured in the biographical drama.

“She’s the coolest thing on the planet,” Venus continued. “The two young ladies that play Serena and I acted just like [we] did, holding hands, hugging each other, like how we were as kids.”