Jane Fonda To Receive The Cecil B. DeMille Award At 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda is being honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards this year.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the iconic actress and activist will receive the prestigious accolade.

The seven-time Golden Globe winner and 15-time nominee, 83, is set to accept the award at the telecast airing on Sunday, Feb. 28, from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association takes great pride in bestowing the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Jane Fonda,” HFPA President Ali Sar said in a press release.

“For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time.

“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honoured to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda On The Importance Of Celebrities Using Their Voice: We ‘Make Sure It Reaches A Wide Audience’

Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, the Cecil B. DeMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the film industry.

The likes of Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams and many more have received the honour over the years.

RELATED: Jane Fonda Reveals She Quit Shopping: ‘I Still Wear What I Wore 30 Years Ago’

Fonda has starred in legendary films throughout her 50-year plus long career, including “Klute”, “Coming Home”, both of which she won Academy Awards for, “9 to 5” and her most recent television work, “Grace & Frankie”.

As well as being an award-winning actress, Fonda is also a keen activist, raising awareness for political causes such as climate change, women’s rights, Indigenous peoples’ rights, fair wages for tipped workers and more.