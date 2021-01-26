Rebel Wilson Poses In T-Shirt And Underwear After Reaching Goal Weight During ‘Year Of Health’

Rebel Wilson is proudly showing off the results of her “Year of Health”.

The “Pitch Perfect” star donned just a T-shirt and underwear as she posed for a bathroom selfie before a night out on Monday.

“I’ll be in bed by 9pm,” she jokingly captioned the Instagram Stories post.

The 40-year-old actress hit her goal weight in November in her “Year of Health.”

“Hit my goal with one month to spare!” Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg’s.”

Wilson revealed in May that her goal weight was 75 kilos, or about 165 pounds.

She’s shared her progress with fans on Instagram each step of the way.