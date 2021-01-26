Joey King Shares Photo On Set Of Star-Studded Assassin Movie ‘Bullet Train’

Joey King has shared a sneak peek of the star-studded movie “Bullet Train”.

The actress took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with co-star Brian Tyree Henry, alongside the caption: “Please have your tickets ready for the killer, I mean conductor 🚂.”

The likes of Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and Bad Bunny also star in the upcoming film.

A synopsis for the flick reads, “Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.”

It was recently reported that Lady Gaga was also in talks to star in the film, which is being directed by “John Wick”/”Deadpool 2” director David Leitch.

According to the Entertainment Weekly source though, a deal had yet to be signed with the “Bad Romance” hitmaker when the news emerged back in November.