Matthew McConaughey And Drew Barrymore Reminisce About ‘Boys On The Side’, ‘Sex And The City’

It’s been more than 25 years since Drew Barrymore and Matthew McConaughey starred in the road trip movie “Boys On The Side”, but for the actors it sometimes still feels like yesterday.

McConaughey is a virtual guest on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday, where he and Barrymore look back at their time filming the 1995 dramedy in Arizona.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson And Drew Barrymore Bond Over Their Unconventional Upbringing

“Yeah, does it feel like yesterday? Does it feel like 60 years ago?” McConaughey asks in a preview of the daily talk show’s episode. “But now I’m looking at that, I remember where we were in Tucson, Arizona. You would leave the set, I remember I was driving my little blue truck we’d drive back to Tucson from the set. I remember you telling me how much you loved avocados back then.”

“I would like to be buried under an avocado tree, I would,” Barrymore says, as she recalls McConaughey’s fondness for playing the bongos on set. “I remember that was happening a lot when you were off work. I was just like, ‘Someone who plays the bongos, that is so unique.'”

“I’ve been playing the bongos, I played bongos long before I got arrested for playing bongos,” he quips.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Teams Up With Doritos For Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Teaser

Also on the table for discussion is McConaughey’s guest role on “Sex In The City” in an episode from 2000.

“I don’t really remember what I did,” he says of the episode which saw him play a hyper-realized version of himself. “I remember I made some strong choices and after we did take one the director/producer’s like, ‘Okay. So is that what you are going to do?’ And I was like, ‘Press record man. That’s what I just did. That’s who I am. That’s what I’m doing.’”

Barrymore might remember it a bit more clearly than the actor. “I believe there might have been a leg up on the table moment which is just also a big greenlight for me,” she jokes.

McConaughey’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” airs Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.