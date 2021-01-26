Richard Lewis Reveals He Won’t Be Back For ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” fans will be missing one of their favourite stars this season.

In a tweet on Monday, comedian Richard Lewis revealed that after undergoing multiple surgeries in the past 18 months, he won’t be appearing in season 11 of Larry David’s HBO comedy.

RELATED: Clive Owen Makes A Cameo For The Ages On ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy.Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…⁦@HBO⁩ pic.twitter.com/Tii9L8yw8a — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 25, 2021

In a statement to Variety, Lewis said, “For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD. Honestly, I’m crushed that I won’t be part of this season.”

He added, “For sure, I will be screaming with all the other ‘Curb’ fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!”

RELATED: Larry David Was Ready To Quit If The Network Objected To His Favourite ‘Seinfeld’ Episode

Lewis has appeared on “Curb” since its pilot episode aired in October 2000. He has since starred in 39 episodes of the show as a recurring character.

“Curb” was renewed for an 11th season in June 2020, with a premiere date yet to be announced.