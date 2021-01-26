Madonna Throws Skate Park Birthday Bash For Daughter Mercy James

Happy Birthday Mercy James!

Madonna’s teenage daughter turned 15 on Saturday.

The “Holiday” singer’s family took a trip to a local skate park to celebrate the big day.

Madonna’s boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, joined the group, which included the star’s youngest children, David Banda, 15, as well as her 8-year-old twins, Stella and Estere.

The Queen of Pop took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from the fun outing.

She also posted a video of Mercy showing off her skateboarding talents in a group photo, joined by Rosie O’Donnell.

Madonna and O’Donnell starred together in the 1992 film, “A League Of Their Own”.

Madonna adopted Mercy from Malawi in 2009, having previously adopted her son, David Banda, in 2006.

The Grammy-winner later adopted Esther and Stella in 2017.