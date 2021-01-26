Amy Schumer Teases Super Bowl Commercial For Mayonnaise

Amy Schumer isn’t spilling any secrets about her big game ad.

On Tuesday, the comedian appeared on “Today” to give a sneak preview of her Super Bowl spot for Hellman’s mayonnaise.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Teams Up With Doritos For Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Teaser

.@amyschumer is here with an exclusive first look at her upcoming #SuperBowl commercial. pic.twitter.com/c9F0qlgwN4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 26, 2021

After showing just a few seconds of the advertisement, in which she opens a fridge filled with jars of mayo and then appears to sprout wings, the co-hosts tried to get information on what all that was about.

“You wish I would tell you that, but that’s just a tease,” Schumer said.

She added that her commercial will be airing during the second quarter of the game, before The Weeknd’s halftime show performance.

“Technically I’m opening for The Weeknd,” she joked.

Schumer also shared how her baby Gene has been doing, saying, “He is doing really big things right now, he is standing on one leg and he is pretty proud about that, when I say Flamingo, and this is the most exciting thing, I should tell Chris to bring him in. He can hail a taxi, I know you don’t believe me, he can’t speak yet or say a couple words but that guy if you need a taxi he can hail you one. She texts her husband to bring Gene in.”

After a while, Schumer’s husband actually brings little Gene in the room.

“Can you hail a taxi?” she asks the baby, who promptly raises his hand in the air. But when she tries again, he doesn’t do it.

“Excuse me I am promoting Hellman’s Mayo!” Schumer tells him, to which he begins crying.

RELATED: For The First Time In 37 Years Budweiser Won’t Air Super Bowl Ad

Asked about her excitement around being involved in football’s biggest match of the year, Schumer admitted, “I have no idea about football, when they told me I was the third commercial break of the second quarter I was like I have no idea how many quarters there are. So I feel pretty bad about it.”

Finally, the hosts asked Schumer whether she prefers ketchup on her fries, or mayo.

“Oh mayonnaise! Very European right?” she said. “I like Mayo on everything. That is the truth.”