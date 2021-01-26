JoJo Siwa Has The Best Response To Parent Who Says Their Child Will Never Watch Her Again

JoJo Siwa is standing up for herself after coming out. Earlier this month, the 17-year-old YouTube star took to Instagram to gush about being “really, really happy” since sharing that she’s part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Not all of her followers took the news in stride, though. “My daughter will never watch you again,” one person commented on the teen’s video.

“OK!” Siwa replied, in an interaction captured by Comments by Celebs.

Despite some negative responses, Siwa said in her video that she’s received “the most endless amount of love and support” since sharing her news.

“Now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy,” she said. “Now that I got to share that with the world, it’s awesome…I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!”

In her video, Siwa noted that she’s “not ready” to label her sexuality just yet.

“Somebody said, ‘What label are you?’ And you know, I have thought about this and the reason I am not ready to say this answer is because I really don’t know this answer,” Siwa shared. “I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people.”

“… I always believed that my person was just going to be my person,” she added. “If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great.”

The former “Dance Moms” star concluded her video by encouraging her fans to live their life to their fullest.

