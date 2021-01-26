Serena Williams Wonders What Happened To Some Of Her Grand Slam Trophies

Serena Williams thinks some of her trophies might have gone missing, possibly after someone “got a little too happy” at one of her house parties.

The tennis champ appeared on Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” through video call on Monday to talk about her preparations for the upcoming Australian Open.

Although Williams has collected a whopping 23 Grand Slam trophies so far, the sporting hero admits that some of the awards are actually “missing.”

While a number of the trophies are at her coach’s house in France and some are at her own home, Williams says she isn’t sure what happened to some of her awards.

“I think one or two or three are missing or have been taken,” she said. “Honestly, I feel like I had a house party years ago and someone got a little too happy at it, and, like — I don’t know, but I always wonder, ‘Wait, is that where one of my Wimbledon trophies went?’ But fortunately enough I’m not attached. I’m not really attached to things.”

Looking back on winning her very first major, she recalled, “My first Grand Slam I actually left at my dad’s house at the time, and I said, ‘You keep it because I’m going to get another one.’ That was the U.S. Open. Of course, I was able to get another one.”

Williams also revealed how her 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, seems to be following in her own athletic footsteps.

Sharing how Olympia picked up tennis during the coronavirus pandemic, she explained, “She’s a perfectionist on the court. I’m not quite sure where she got that from, but yeah, she loves it. I never thought I would let my daughter play tennis, but then during this pandemic, it was the only thing that we could do safely so I’m like, well, tennis it is.”

Earlier this month, Williams shared an epic photo of little Olympia wielding a racket on the court, writing, “Turn, back, reach, head, follow through.”