John David Washington On Being Reluctant To Follow In His Father Denzel’s Footsteps: ‘I Hid In This Football Persona’

John David Washington discusses being reluctant to follow in his father Denzel’s footsteps, his role in “Malcolm & Marie” and more in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

The actor says of his famous father, “I always wanted to do what he did, always wanted to be an artist.”

However, Washington, who became a star running back at Morehouse College in Atlanta, adds, “I jumped in and hid in this football persona, this athlete, literally putting on a helmet to hide my face, hide my identity.”

Credit: Rahim Fortune for WSJ. Magazine

He ended up popping his Achilles tendon in 2013 in what would turn out to be a life-changing event.

RELATED: John David Washington Addresses Criticism Over 12-Year Age Gap With ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Co-Star Zendaya

The star continues to say how he kept his 2014 audition for “Ballers” a secret from his father until he learned he’d landed the role of NFL wide receiver Ricky Jerret.

“I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do it,” Washington says. “I’ll never forget how he expressed how proud he was of me. That was a great moment for me.”

RELATED: Zendaya And John David Washington Have A Love-Hate Relationship In New Trailer For ‘Malcolm & Marie’

He then talks about the pandemic forcing him to relocate to his family home in L.A. to be with his parents.

“I was going to stay in Brooklyn,” he tells the publication. “[Then] my agent was like, ‘Oh, you need to get the heck out of there. Get to L.A.; the world’s coming to an end.’”

He ended up staying in his old room, where he hasn’t lived since high school.

Credit: Rahim Fortune for WSJ. Magazine

Washington is now set to star in the much-talked about Netflix flick “Malcolm & Marie” alongside Zendaya.

“When [‘Malcolm & Marie’] came along, it felt a bit like this might be the last thing I’ll ever get to do,” he says of the role. “I went to that dramatic [place]. I was like, this is survival, but hey, if this is the last thing I get to do, I truly believe in it. I went from the biggest-budget film in my career [‘Tenet’] to the lowest-budget film within a six-month time frame.”