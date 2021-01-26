Ludacris’ Car Was Stolen While Making Stop At An ATM

Ludacris is having a rough week.

According to 11 Alive local news, the “Fast & Furious” star’s Mercedes-Benz was stolen in Atlanta while he was making a stop at an ATM.

Police were reportedly flagged down by Ludacris on the road at around 4:40 p.m., and he told them that he heard his car speeding away when he wasn’t looking.

The rapper did not manage to get a look at the suspected car thief.

Police eventually traced the vehicle’s location electronically to an area in northwest Atlanta, but while they did find property belonging to Ludacris there, the car was missing.

Finally, police managed to locate the car in a parking lot in the city and it was returned to its owner.