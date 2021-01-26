Adam Lambert Praises Music Industry For Making ‘So Much Progress’ For LGBTQ+ Artists

Adam Lambert has seen a lot of positive change for LGBTQ+ musicians.

On Tuesday, the singer appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and talked about the strides made in the industry since he competed on “American Idol” in 2009.

“I remember coming off of ‘Idol’ and going into the mainstream music industry, label system, and them just — even if they were excited themselves, there was a lot of question marks. There was a lot of fear like, ‘Is this gonna sell? Is this gonna work?,'” he recalled.

“And, as you know, that’s the name of the game for the commercial music business. It’s a business,” he continued. “It was a bit of a struggle to kind of hold my ground and keep focused on my part of the deal, which is being the artist and the musician, being the guy that wears those weird shoes.”

Finally, Lambert added, “It was a lot of ups and downs, but I’m really thankful for my experience. And I think that the world has changed. I think we’re in a place now — within the music industry, within the entertainment industry and in the world — where yes, there’s still discrimination, there’s still problems, there’s still work to be done, but there has been so much progress made.”