A Daughter Learns Her Mom’s Secrets In ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Trailer

Mother-daughter relationships can be tricky.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new series “Ginny & Georgia”, from creator Sarah Lampert.

Photo: Netflix

The show stars Antonia Gentry as 15-year-old Ginny Miller, who feels she can never measure up to her charismatic 30-year-old mom Georgia, played by Brianne Howey.

After a lot of moving around, the family try to set down roots in New England, but Georgia’s possibly criminal past is threatening to unravel the life they’re building, testing the bonds between mother and daughter.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

“We wanted to make a grounded show with real teenagers, real emotions, and honesty. Fifteen-year-old girls go through a lot. Like, a hell of a lot,” Lampert says of the show. “Something we talked about a lot in the writers’ room is that everyone is fighting a battle that you can’t see. And although our characters are flawed we treat them with compassion, which is something the world needs more of right now. We weren’t really interested in labelling our characters ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ or passing judgment on them, but instead wanted to explore their grey areas.”

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Director and executive producer Andy Adams adds, “As a young girl, I always wanted to watch a TV show that had a heroine who looked like me and Ginny was finally THAT GIRL! Her story was compelling and exciting and I wanted to be a part of bringing that to life. The opportunity to be part of creating a coming-of-age series with an all-female creative team that is centred on a mixed-race young woman was ultimately the draw for me.”

The series also stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack.

“Ginny & Georgia” premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix.