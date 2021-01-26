‘Juno’ Actor Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner

Elliot Page has filed for divorce from his wife Emma Portner, ET Canada can confirm.

New York court records reveal Page filed the documents Tuesday.

The actor married Portner on January 3, 2018; the pair announced the news on Instagram at the time.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” said the former couple in a joint statement shared with ET. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

The split comes almost two months after Page revealed he is transgender in a letter published to social media on December 1.

The star’s message included, “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”