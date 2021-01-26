Jane Lynch Says She Gave Her Dogs Human Names Because She Knew She ‘Wasn’t Going To Have Kids’

Jane Lynch is explaining the reason why her dogs have been given human names.

The former “Glee” star virtually joined “The Tonight Show” to chat with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Looking back on some of the names that she has given her pets, the animal lover recalled, “The first dog I had in college was named Kevin.”

The actress then shared how she currently has a brood of dogs named Mildred, Benjamin, and Olivia.

Explaining why she gave her four-legged friends regular names, she said, “We’ve had many dogs — cause we adopt seniors and we only get to keep them for a few years — so we have many human names because I knew I wasn’t going to have kids.”

Lynch regularly shares pictures of her beloved pets on Instagram.